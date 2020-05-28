10:16
Sadyr Japarov's sister asks for political asylum in Poland

The former chairwoman of the Board of Issyk-Kul Investment Bank and the sister of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov, Raikul Japarova, said she intended to seek political asylum. She was detained on May 22 in Poland. Her brother Doolot Japarov sent out her statement.

It says that she is innocent, and her criminal case was twice considered by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek and once by Sverdlovsky District Court. Corpus delicti was not found in her actions three times. Then the case was returned to the prosecutor’s office.

Raikul Japarova claims that she is being prosecuted in order to put pressure on her brother, Sadyr Japarov.

Raikul Japarova noticed: she was interrogated in Poland. «Thank God this is not Kyrgyzstan, where injustice and lawlessness reign. This is Europe. Human rights, law, justice are above all. They will not deliver to unjust authorities for no good reason. We plan to obtain Polish citizenship. We would like to live in a country where human rights are not trampled upon,» she said in the statement.

Raikul Japarova was found guilty in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — participation in a crime, money laundering, fraud and abuse of authority by employees of commercial and other organizations and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. The woman was placed on an international wanted list, including through Interpol.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic resolves the issue of her extradition.

Raikul Japarova is the sister of the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. She is the former chairwoman of the Board of Issyk-Kul Bank. The former owner of the bank, Bolot Baikozhoev, said that Sadyr Japarov together with Bakiyev’s close associate, Evgeny Gurevich, seized his bank through which money was laundered. A criminal case was opened on misappropriation of $ 400,000 of Issyk-Kul Investment Bank in 2004.
