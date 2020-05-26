Fled six years ago sister of Sadyr Japarov detained in Poland

Raikul Japarova, declared an international fugitive, was detained in Poland. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry reminded that Raikul Japarova was found guilty in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — participation in a crime, money laundering, fraud and abuse of authority by employees of commercial and other organizations and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. The woman was placed on an international wanted list, including through Interpol.

«According to Interpol, Raikul Japarova was detained in Poland on May 22. At present, the Prosecutor General’s Office is resolving the issue of her extradition,» the Interior Ministry said.

Raikul Japarova is the sister of the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. She is the former Chairwoman of the Board of Issyk-Kul Bank. The former owner of the bank, Bolot Baikozhoev, said that Sadyr Japarov together with Bakiyev’s close associate, Evgeny Gurevich, seized his bank through which money was laundered. A criminal case was opened on misappropriation of $ 400,000 of Issyk-Kul Investment Bank in 2004.