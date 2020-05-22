15:45
NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bishkek

Representatives of non-governmental organizations came to the White House in Bishkek to hold a rally. Photos from the rally were posted by a public figure, director of Nash Vek Public Foundation Chinara Aitbaeva on Facebook.

She noted that in this way the NGOs are boycotting the parliamentary hearings on the initiative of the deputy Baktybek Raiymkulov, which are being currently held in the Parliament. He proposes amendments to the law on NGOs, obliging non-governmental organizations to report on their sources of funding.

The amendment caused a lot of controversy and complaints. The UN sent a note verbale. But the author did not withdraw the scandalous document.
