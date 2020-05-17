Tristan Petterson: Some of my friends have asked me if I got to meet Borat

Tristan Petterson is from a small ski town Mon-Tremblant and has been living in Bishkek for three years already. He works for IDEA Central Asia, a local youth organization, as a Project Development and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer.

After graduating from university at home, Tristan decided to start taking Russian classes and came across an internship opportunity in Kazakhstan, but the position had already been filled and he was offered to work in Bishkek. He did not think twice.

— Please tell in a bit more detail how you ended up in Kyrgyzstan?

— People often ask me this question and every time I wish I had a rational and logical answer to give. Unfortunately, it isn’t that simple, and to answer your question I need to go way back to early 2016 when I accidentally signed up for a course on the political history of Central Asia. There I was, on exchange at the National Australian University — of all places — in Dr. Kirill Nourzhanov’s classroom, hearing for the first time about Manas and thinking: «I’m definitely not in the right classroom, but this sounds pretty cool!» I then went back to Montreal for my final year of university and started looking for internships.

At the time, I really wanted to work as a journalist but chose to keep my sights open. I just so happened to be taking Russian language classes, out of interest, and suddenly came across an internship opportunity in Kazakhstan. Long story short: I applied, but the position had already been filled by someone else, so they asked me if I’d be interested in working in Bishkek instead. I didn’t think twice, and I’ve been living here, for the past three years ever since.

— What do you like the most about Kyrgyzstan? Do you ever feel homesick?

— I don’t quite remember what my expectations were before arriving but, from the very first moment, everything around me felt so familiar. I had the distinct feeling that I had already been to the places that I was visiting. Whether it’s the mountains that remind me the rockies of western Canada, or the winding streets of Osh and Bishkek’s proximity to nature that remind of my home town of Mont-Tremblant.

I always felt very grounded here and very much at home. Tristan Petterson

Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself living here for this long. I initially planned to stay here for a few months and go back to Montreal to continue my studies. Then I got a job, got married, and then another job.... Up until very recently, living here was a total a breeze. Kyrgyzstan has been a wonderful host country for me and I am very thankful. But now I feel like I’m ready to go back home. Being so far away from all the comforts of home, from my friends and family, especially now, is difficult.

— What is the most surprising thing that happened to you here?

— This is an easy one: falling in love. It might be cheesy but it’s true — meeting Regina is the best and most surprising thing that has happened to me...ever.

— How are you dealing with these crazy times? What are your thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic?

— Before the state of emergency was officially declared, we decided to fly Regina’s mum in from Osh to stay with us in Bishkek. The three of us have been living under the same roof for the past two months now. We’re all independent people who are used to having our own personal space, but It has been a great experience so far. I really can’t complain about my situation, because I know that so many people have lost their jobs and been separated from their family members in this crisis.

The thought of getting sick in a foreign country is probably every migrant’s worst nightmare. Tristan Petterson

At work, we have had to close some of our projects and adjust some of our activities, but the impact of this pandemic on my life really doesn’t match the heartbreaking effects that it has had on so many families, students, teachers, migrants, nurses and doctors in this country who still don’t have the support that they so desperately need.

— What do your friends and family think or know about Kyrgyzstan?

— I can tell you about how my grandmother used to send me newspaper clippings by post whenever she would come across an article about Kyrgyzstan, but you probably want to hear the crazier stuff. Here it goes: Some of my friends have asked me if I got to meet Borat. As much as you and I know, Borat is a fictional character and he is technically from Kazakhstan. Try explaining that to someone who has never heard of Kyrgyzstan and couldn’t find it on a map if you asked them to.

For some reason unknown, people think that I’ve been in Russia or even Iraq all this time. There really is no point in explaining that Kyrgyzstan is an independent state, or that Kurdistan and Kyrgyzstan are not the same thing.

What all these people really need is to come over here and see this beautiful country for themselves. My parents came over two summers ago and my friends have also come to visit me (some have visited me more than once), which is truly a privilege. I have to say, though, that the inflow of «stupid» questions I get from my friends and relatives is at an all time low. They all know much more about Kyrgyzstan than they did before I moved here three years ago. Mission accomplished!

— What is your favorite place to visit when you have time off?

— This is also an easy one: Karakol! As a professional skier, I confirm, there simply isn’t a better place to shred the slopes. Plus, you can’t beat the breathtaking panorama at the summit. If you’re not into skiing, don’t miss the south shore of Issyk Kul. Kadzhi-Sai is one of Kyrgyzstan’s secret gems. I intend to go there this summer and soak up the sun, if/when we manage to defeat this nasty virus before the end of the year.

The tourism industry was hit hard by the lockdown so we should all remember to visit our favorite places whenever it becomes safe to do so. Tristan Petterson

— Do you plan to stay in Kyrgyzstan for much longer? What are your plans for the future?

— I’m not going to lie, Regina and I are not going to stay here forever. Many might think that a marriage certificate is a VIP pass to Canadian citizenship, but it really isn’t that simple. It requires months of thinking, planning, paperwork and bureaucracy. We’re currently in the process of obtaining Regina’s permanent residence in Canada, so it shouldn’t be more than six or twelve months before we get the green light from the Canadian government and finally move there together. With her mum moving permanently to Germany, soon Regina won’t have any ties here anymore.

It must be fate because the timing is just right, but the thought of leaving a place where you have lived and felt so many strong emotions to settle back in a country that has changed so much in three years is quite frightening. Tristan Petterson

We have a pretty good view of the mountains from our bedroom window. Sometimes I sit there, look out to the horizon and think about all the moments we shared here together, the people I’ve met, the places I’ve seen. It’s definitely bitter sweet, but it finally feels like it’s time to move on.