Deposits in south Kyrgyzstan to resume work after emergency situation is lifted

Three deposits in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions will resume work after the emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan is lifted. Emil Osmonbetov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, told at a briefing.

According to him, the work was suspended at the beginning of the year because management of the enterprises, engineering, technical employees and contractors left for China for winter holidays.

«Due to the situation with coronavirus in the country, they cannot enter the territory of Kyrgyzstan. This, of course, will negatively affect development of the mining industry and the country’s economy,» he said.
