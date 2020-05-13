Son of ex-head of Chui region becomes member of RKDF Board

Son of the ex-head of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Tuigunaaly Abdraimov, Elmurat, became the member of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). The former official himself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Elmurat Abdraimov graduated with from AUCA and continued his studies abroad. Abdraimov, Jr., a lawyer by profession, worked for Kyrgyzaltyn, Aiyl Bank, Bar Association of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Eurasia Foundation Central Asia before joining the RKDF.

Board of the RKDF is a permanent collegial executive body of the fund. It consists of three representatives from the Kyrgyz side and two — from the Russian side.