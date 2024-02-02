RKDF supports project for production of household chemicals

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) supported the project of B Group Ltd LLC on acquisition, reconstruction of production facilities and purchase of equipment for production of containers. The press service of the RKDF reported.

Since 2013, the LLC has been producing household chemicals. In 2023, representatives of the company came to the fund with ideas for implementation of a new project. For 10 months, RKDF helped the company with a business plan, and finally an agreement on financing was signed. 97.9 million soms are allocated for this project.

More than 90 percent of household chemicals in the Kyrgyz Republic are imported. The project will make a contribution to import substitution. The production capacity of the enterprise will increase to 2.2 million pieces of products per year. They are twice cheaper than their imported analogues.

«Thanks to the project, 30 additional jobs will be created at this enterprise. This project is another evidence that any entrepreneur who has a concrete idea and sufficient competencies can count on our support. We are glad that we help such businessmen and contribute to the development of the economy together,» Artyom Novikov, Chairman of the RKDF Board, said.