Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools

State exams were canceled in schools of Kyrgyzstan. Results of the school year will be summed up on the basis of grades during the terms. The Department of School Education of the Ministry of Education and Science informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, this decision was made in connection with the epidemiological situation.

«Last year the children did not get sick, and this year not only teachers, but also students get infected. The exams begin from June 2, we do not know what the situation will be by that time. We care about the health of students, especially since the school leavers are preparing for the Nationwide testing,» the department informed.

The department noted that in case of controversial points, the grades will be increased in favor of schoolchildren.

The final state exams were also canceled last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Grades were given taking into account the student performance during the year (results of control, practical, laboratory works, as well as achievements for a term, half a year and a year).
