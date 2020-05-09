17:17
Infected employee of pretrial detention center 1 contacts 13 people

Source of infection of an employee of the pretrial detention center 1 with coronavirus was not found. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, medical workers are conducting an epidemiological investigation.

«It was found out that the infected woman had contact with 10 people, and there are three more contact persons from her family. Up to date, all contact persons have been examined. Anti-epidemiological and preventive measures are being carried out,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported that an employee of the pre-trial detention center 1 got infected with coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/152329/
views: 123
