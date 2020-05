One employee of the pretrial detention center 1 got infected with coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the pre-trial detention center is currently checked.

«Test results have been confirmed, an epidemiological investigation is carried out. There are results of laboratory tests, about which we will inform later,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.