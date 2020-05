The government of Kyrgyzstan has prolonged the green corridor for foreigners and stateless persons staying in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The green corridor will be in force until June 1. Foreigners and stateless persons will be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without a visa and registration at the place of stay.

As of today, 843 cases of COVID-19 are registered in the country. At least 600 people have recovered.