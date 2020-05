Spring field work ends in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Choduev told at a briefing.

According to him, sowing of barley and wheat is 96 percent completed.

«Sowing of mountainous areas — Chon-Alai, Chatkal districts, Suusamyr valley, and mountainous areas of Naryn region is planned in the near future. We plan to complete sowing of spring crops by May 15-20,» Erkinbek Choduev told.