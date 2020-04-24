18:42
Tazalyk employees arrange flowerbeds on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise have begun planting of annual flowers on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

They planted red salvias, yellow and dark-red coleuses today.

According to the head of the site, Ruslan Zhanygulov, almost 200,000 flowers will decorate Ala-Too square this year, about 45,000 have already been planted.

Flowers are planted in patterns; floral national ornaments have been designed in the autumn.

Previously, Tazalyk employees recreated a floral arrangement in the form of clock that shows exact time.

More than a million annual flowers of 18 species and varieties will decorate the city in 2020.
