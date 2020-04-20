12:34
Entry into Issyk-Kul region possible only through Ak-Keme ecological post

Entry into Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will be possible only through Ak-Keme ecological post. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Such a decision was made at a meeting of the regional emergency response center. «In order to ensure safety of the population, the post on Kyzyl-Ompol section will work only for departure. In addition, the regional emergency response center sent its proposal to the government on postponing the date of opening of the seasonal Karkyra checkpoint,» the statement says.
