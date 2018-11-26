15:36
Smog over Bishkek. New ecological posts to be set up in capital

It is necessary to set up additional ecological posts in Bishkek. Deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction Uvazarbek Adylbekov stated this at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, if the city administration installs additional ecological posts, they will determine areas with excess figures.

«Then we will be able to reduce the range of tasks aimed at improving the situation with smog, their effectiveness,» he stressed.

Deputies supported their colleague.

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Bakytbek Dyushembiev noted that three places were chosen for installation of new eco-posts during a meeting with specialists of the Center for Standardization and Metrology: one in the lower zone of the Pervomaisky district, the second — in the 12th microdistrict and one — in the city center.
