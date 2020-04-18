10:18
Servicemen of National Guard fined for fraud in Bishkek

Servicemen of the National Guard were found guilty of fraud in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Leninsky District Court of the capital.

«There were 30 people in the dock. They pleaded guilty and compensated for damage during investigation and trial. The court sentenced them to a fine of 10,000 soms each,» the sources said.

Servicemen of the National Guard took the money allocated to them for housing, but did not actually rent apartments. According to preliminary data, the damage to the state amounted to more than 500,000 soms.
