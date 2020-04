The UN World Food Program, together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, will deliver 1,000 tons of food aid this month. The organization reported.

According to it, the assistance will be provided to the needy and vulnerable families in Naryn, Talas, Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions. As of today, about 822 tons of food have already been delivered to people in need.

The government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated 9 million soms to provide humanitarian assistance to needy families. The decision was made following a meeting of the commission on distribution of voluntary donations.