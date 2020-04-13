Almost 7,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Up to date, the number of people who contacted with laboratory-confirmed infected with coronavirus is 6,899 people. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 1,359 people were in close contact and 5,540 people are contact persons of the second category. At least 947 people are under observation in Kyrgyzstan.

«The number of contacts can vary during epidemiological investigations,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.