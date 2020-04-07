10:43
PCR coronavirus tests delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow, Minsk

Reagents and components for coronavirus tests have been delivered to Bishkek from Moscow and Minsk. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Russia allocated another batch of PCR tests with reagents in the amount of 5,000 pieces free of charge. With the assistance of the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Belarus and Russia, 100 packages of reagents and components for PCR tests purchased in Minsk have been delivered. It is noted that they will be enough to carry out 22,500 tests. In addition, the Belarusian manufacturer provided additional five packs of ready tests for free.

The test kits were delivered to Kyrgyzstan the day before and handed over to the Ministry of Health.

As of today, there are 228 confirmed coronavirus cases in the republic. Four people died, ten — recovered.
