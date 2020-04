At least 96,000 low-income families need assistance in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told today.

According to her, these families are registered and help is provided to them in form of food packages.

«At the same time, we understand that a lot of people were left without work, they can also turn to us for social and psychological help calling 1227,» Aliza Soltonbekova added.