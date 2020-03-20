10:14
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to have recess

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to have recess from March 23 to March 27. The decision was made yesterday at a meeting.

The Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov noted that this is a traditional spring break of deputies.

«Previously, we had the recess to get acquainted with the beginning of spring field work in the regions. This time, let’s help the Government in the fight against coronavirus,» he said.

Earlier, MP Dastan Bekeshev warned colleagues about abstaining from visiting quarantine zones.
