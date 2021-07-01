Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes summer recess

The sixth convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan completed the 8th session. The decision was made yesterday evening.

Vice Speaker Nurbek Sydygaliev noted that the deputies adopted 131 laws and 600 resolutions.

He thanked the deputies for their help in restoration of the parliament building, which was damaged after the October events 2020.

The deputies will gather for an extraordinary meeting in July — they will have to discuss and vote for amendments to the electoral legislation, without which scheduling of new elections to the Parliament is impossible.

The session of the Parliament ended with the anthem of Kyrgyzstan.