11:46
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes summer recess

The sixth convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan completed the 8th session. The decision was made yesterday evening.

Vice Speaker Nurbek Sydygaliev noted that the deputies adopted 131 laws and 600 resolutions.

He thanked the deputies for their help in restoration of the parliament building, which was damaged after the October events 2020.

The deputies will gather for an extraordinary meeting in July — they will have to discuss and vote for amendments to the electoral legislation, without which scheduling of new elections to the Parliament is impossible.

The session of the Parliament ended with the anthem of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/199502/
views: 131
Print
Related
Aryslanbek Akbarov becomes new deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan starts consideration of report on Kumtor
Deputy proposes to reduce number of plenary sessions in Parliament
Five deputies of Parliament under investigation
New deputy Akyl Kemelov takes oath in Parliament
Meetings of parliamentary factions, committees to be broadcast live
Rally for dissolution of Parliament held in Bishkek
Lawyers outraged by unconstitutional decisions of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts bill delaying parliamentary elections
Sixth convocation of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until summer 2021
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
11:34
Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work
11:20
12,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,191 - in serious condition
11:15
46 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:01
1,392 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,395 in total