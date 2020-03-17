15:15
Republican Library for Children and Youth launches online services

Kasymaly Bayalinov Republican Library for Children and Youth opens a new service - online services during the spring break. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is necessary to send a request by e-mail at bayalinovkaonline@gmail.com  for the books available in the library funds. The request will be considered individually.

All requests must be detailed for their immediate fulfilment.

Recall, all schools and higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan are closed since March 16 for three-week quarantine.     
