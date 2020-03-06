Emergency Response Center to minimize effects of external shocks formed

A Republican Emergency Response Center was created in Kyrgyzstan to carry out economic measures aimed at minimizing the consequences of external shocks, including in connection with the spread of coronavirus, and stimulation of economic development. Press service of the Government reported.

The center is headed by Erkin Asrandiev, Deputy Prime Minister for the Economic Bloc.

The first meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center took place yesterday, during which the key tasks and issues were considered and determined. The relevant state bodies were given a set of instructions to develop and approve an action plan to minimize the effects of external shocks and stimulate domestic producers.

Recall, the government officials were recommended to create the center during a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format.