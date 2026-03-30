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Bishkek City Hall establishes headquarters to implement Zhasyl Muras campaign

The Bishkek City Hall has established a city headquarters to implement the national Zhasyl Muras campaign.

It includes representatives of the municipal services department, heads of the four districts of the capital, the education department, municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroi, as well as officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The headquarters is tasked with developing an action plan and reporting quarterly to the municipality on its progress.

The national Zhashyl Muras campaign is aimed at greening and increasing green spaces across the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/368013/
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