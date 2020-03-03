Almost 10,000 HIV-positive registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of February 1, 2020, at least 9,757 cases of HIV infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, including 9,200 among citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and 539 — among foreigners. These data are provided by the AIDS Republican Center.

According to the center, more than 3,600 of the HIV-positive are injecting drug users.

Most of the HIV-infected people (2,700) were registered in Chui region, least of all (136) — in Talas region. There are 1,800 people with HIV in Bishkek, in Osh — 1,100.

Antiretroviral therapy was prescribed for 6,252 people with HIV, but only 4,100 undergo it, including 423 children. About 1,000 people refused treatment.

Over the entire period, 2,124 people with HIV have died, 666 of them — at AIDS stage.