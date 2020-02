Starting from March 1, 2020, Air Manas airline suspends all Bishkek — Osh — Bishkek flights. The Civil Aviation Agency reported.

Such a decision was made in connection with the operational need. Passengers who have purchased tickets for canceled flights may receive their money back.

Recall, in the fall of 2019, the company has already stopped flights to the southern capital for technical reasons. This happened due to a breakdown of the aircraft and the lack of necessary spare parts.