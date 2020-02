The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek fined owner of a webcam studio 30,000 soms. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman pleaded guilty during investigation and in court.

«The webcam studio was located in a luxury apartment. Computers and thematic decorations were installed there. The accused worked there alone. Customers paid her transferring money to a server,» the law enforcers said.