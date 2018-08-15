50 pornographic webcam studios operate in Bishkek

There are 50 pornographic webcam studios in Bishkek. A special investigative agent of the criminal police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Azamat Dzhanaliev told today at a round table discussion.

According to him, there is no punishment in the criminal law for the organization of webcam studios, where the girls fulfill wishes of anonymous clients for money online.

«The new Criminal Code does not have a penalty for the organization of webcam studios. Girls are also not responsible for work as models there. Most of these studios are located in large mansions with CCTV cameras. It is difficult to check them,» said Azamat Dzhanaliev.