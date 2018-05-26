13:20
Webcams to watch registration of taxpayers in Kyrgyzstan

The tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan will use web cameras when issuing certificates and documents during registration of taxpayers. The State Tax Service reported.

The State Tax Service introduces such a system during the issuance of certificates and documents within «Single Window» program. It is done to strengthen the control over the tax registration of the taxpayers for the purpose of import of the goods from the countries- members of the Eurasian Economic Union and issue of certificates of the absence of a tax debt.

«Employee of «Single Window» program applies the device when issuing a certificate / document by capturing and saving the image of a taxpayer, who applied to the tax authority. In addition, the date, time and registration number, identical with the date, time and registration number of the issued certificate / document, are indicated. In case of refusal to capture his or her image by a web camera, the taxpayer signs a written refusal,» the message says.
