Native of Kyrgyzstan detained in webcam studio in Almaty

A native of Kyrgyzstan was detained in a webcam studio in Almaty. Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to the media outlet, the illegal organization was detected in Almaty, where the girls provided virtual sex services. All female workers, as well as the programmer from the Kyrgyz Republic providing technical support, were detained.

The studio was located in two rented elite apartments, and employees were recruited through advertisements about admission of «girls with top model appearance to work with high earnings.»

A pre-trial investigation has been started under Article 311 «Unlawful distribution of pornographic materials or objects» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

All the detainees will be interrogated in a procedural manner and measures will be applied to them in accordance with the criminal law depending on degree of their responsibility.
