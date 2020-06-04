05:55
Kyrgyz airports ready for resumption of domestic flights

Airports in Bishkek, Osh and Tamchi are ready for resumption of domestic flights. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Akyshev told at a briefing.

He recalled that flights will resume from June 5.

«It is planned that one flight will be operated daily. But this will depend on the sale of tickets, maybe at first these flights will be operated every other day — 4 times a week,» he said.

Kurmanbek Akyshev added that an algorithm has been developed for transportation of passengers. Only citizens with tickets will be allowed into the airport building, passengers must wear masks. They will fill out questionnaires on board the aircraft.
