Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships

The national team of Kyrgyzstan completed their participation in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020.

It was held on February 18-23 in New Delhi (India). Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestlers won two silver and three bronze medals, freestyle wrestlers — two gold and two bronze medals, women — a silver and a bronze medals.

In general, the team of Kyrgyzstan has 11 medals — the same number like at the Asian Championship 2018, held in Bishkek. This is their best result in the number of medals at a tournament of this level.