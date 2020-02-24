12:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships

The national team of Kyrgyzstan completed their participation in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020.

It was held on February 18-23 in New Delhi (India). Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestlers won two silver and three bronze medals, freestyle wrestlers — two gold and two bronze medals, women — a silver and a bronze medals.

In general, the team of Kyrgyzstan has 11 medals — the same number like at the Asian Championship 2018, held in Bishkek. This is their best result in the number of medals at a tournament of this level.
link: https://24.kg/english/144527/
views: 31
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov becomes wrestling champion of Asia
Kyrgyzstan wins first gold medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Canceled in China due to coronavirus wrestling tournament moved to Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I have a mind to make history for my country
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Italy
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Turkey
Kyrgyzstanis win two gold medals at Russian Open Women's Championship
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
24 February, Monday
11:55
Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wre...
11:48
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov becomes wrestling champion of Asia
11:35
Kyrgyz band to participate in The Beatles festival in Liverpool
11:22
U.S. visa restrictions. SRS promises tender for purchase of E-passports forms
11:13
Next UFC rival of Valentina Shevchenko announced