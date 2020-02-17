17:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Participants of rally in At-Bashi voice main demand

Rally of residents of At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan ended. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Emilbek Alymkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the main demand of the protesters is to stop the activities of One Lead One Trading Limited company, which intends to build a trade and logistics center.

Related news
More than 1,000 people rally against logistics center in At-Bashi
«We heard the demand of the protesters. Perhaps, a commission will be formed on this issue. People have dispersed. About a thousand people participated in the rally. The protesters oppose allocation of land to the Chinese investor for 49 years. Residents of the district fear that they will lose their land,» said Emilbek Alymkulov.

Officially, One Lead One Trading Limited did not notify the government of Kyrgyzstan of suspension of construction of the logistics center.

Residents of At-Bashi district have held rallies more than once. They insist that the government should attract local businessmen, not foreign ones, to construction of an industrial trade and logistics center.

Protesters also demand:

  • To cancel the decision of Ak-Talaa rural administration of At-Bashi district on the allocation of 200 hectares of land for use by the Naryn Free Economic Zone and invalidate the agreements of the FEZ;
  • To solve issues on implementation of investment projects related to development of deposits at public meetings;
  • To severely reprimand the head of Ak-Tala rural administration Talantbek Stamakunov for «arbitrariness and non-coordination of the issue with the population»;
  • To stop harassing and intimidating the protesters.

All the demands are requested to be met by March 1.

Recall, Naryn Free Economic Zone leased 200 hectares of land in At-Bashi district to the Kyrgyz-Chinese enterprise At-Bashi SEZ for 49 years, which is headed by a Chinese investor Liu Ying and a local businessman Emilbek Abdykadyrov. The company received land for a project on construction of the logistics center. The construction began in December last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/143878/
views: 37
Print
Related
More than 1,000 people rally against logistics center in At-Bashi
Sellers of Alamedin market hold rally in Bishkek
Tokmak residents hold rally at White House in Bishkek
Investors of logistics center in Naryn compensate for loss of rural land
Another rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
Presidential Administration's reply to REaction: Anti-corruption fight goes on
Rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
17 February, Monday
17:20
Special Representative of Government for Border Issues appointed Special Representative of Government for Border Issues...
17:06
Participants of rally in At-Bashi voice main demand
16:51
Vehicles impounded in Bishkek for non-payment of traffic fines
16:38
Kyrgyzstanis win 13 fights at MMA, Muay Thai Tournament
16:29
Blogger Elmir Sydyman arrested for inciting inter-regional hatred