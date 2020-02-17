Participants of rally in At-Bashi voice main demand

Rally of residents of At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan ended. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Emilbek Alymkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the main demand of the protesters is to stop the activities of One Lead One Trading Limited company, which intends to build a trade and logistics center.

«We heard the demand of the protesters. Perhaps, a commission will be formed on this issue. People have dispersed. About a thousand people participated in the rally. The protesters oppose allocation of land to the Chinese investor for 49 years. Residents of the district fear that they will lose their land,» said Emilbek Alymkulov.

Officially, One Lead One Trading Limited did not notify the government of Kyrgyzstan of suspension of construction of the logistics center.

Residents of At-Bashi district have held rallies more than once. They insist that the government should attract local businessmen, not foreign ones, to construction of an industrial trade and logistics center.

Protesters also demand:

To cancel the decision of Ak-Talaa rural administration of At-Bashi district on the allocation of 200 hectares of land for use by the Naryn Free Economic Zone and invalidate the agreements of the FEZ;

To solve issues on implementation of investment projects related to development of deposits at public meetings;

To severely reprimand the head of Ak-Tala rural administration Talantbek Stamakunov for «arbitrariness and non-coordination of the issue with the population»;

To stop harassing and intimidating the protesters.

All the demands are requested to be met by March 1.

Recall, Naryn Free Economic Zone leased 200 hectares of land in At-Bashi district to the Kyrgyz-Chinese enterprise At-Bashi SEZ for 49 years, which is headed by a Chinese investor Liu Ying and a local businessman Emilbek Abdykadyrov. The company received land for a project on construction of the logistics center. The construction began in December last year.