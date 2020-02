Opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan took place in Luxembourg. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Frank Wagner was appointed an Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Luxembourg, who told about plans to protect the rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis living there; strengthen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries and promote the tourism potential of the republic.

Education, culture, finance, eco-friendly construction are marked by important guidelines in the activities of the Honorary Consul in promoting contacts for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.