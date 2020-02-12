Akram Madumarov to become new Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Akram Madumarov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, will become a Deputy Prime Minister for the power bloc and border issues. Deputies of the Parliament endorsed his appointment.

All parliament members in the coalition voted for Akram Madumarov. There were no questions to the candidate. One deputy voted against.

Recall, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov resigned on February 11. He explained his decision by the fact that he needs a rest and has to engage in family affairs.