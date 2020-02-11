Seven investment projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Seven investment projects for $ 63.93 million have been implemented in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. Director of the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments Adilbek uulu Shumkarbek told today at a press conference.

According to him, 987 jobs have been created thanks to these projects. In addition, eight export contracts for $ 24.1 million have been implemented. It was mostly about supply of agricultural products.

«Last year, an Investment Map was developed in the country, where 110 investment proposals have already been included. At least 20 business forums, 5 road shows and 10 export promotion events were held,» Adilbek uulu Shumkarbek stressed.