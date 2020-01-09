14:51
Kyrgyzstan approves six priority investment projects

Council for Forming a List of Priority Investment Projects approved six business ideas. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, more than 20 applications — business projects for development of a feasibility study (business plans) have been considered with technical assistance from the UNDP project «Strengthening Potential for Sustainable Development Financing in CIS.» In addition, a domestic consulting company was selected for development of a feasibility study, which began its work.

«Applications — business projects, approved by the Council, cover Jalal-Abad, Chui, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions. These are projects on production of glass containers (jars and bottles), iodized salt, assembly of electric vehicles, creation of water meters production, construction and development of a sports and recreation complex on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake,» the Ministry of Economy stressed.
