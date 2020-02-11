Another outbreak of bird flu registered in China

Another outbreak of bird flu H5N6 was registered in Sichuan province of China. Izvestia media outlet reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture of the PRC.

The outbreak of highly pathogenic influenza occurred on one of the farms in Xichong county. At least 1,840 out of 2,497 birds living on the farm got infected and died.

Local authorities take measures to prevent spread of the virus.

Recall, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was also registered on February 2 in the Chinese province of Hunan, which borders the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of coronavirus, in the south.

At present, 2019-nCoV coronavirus epidemic is raging in China. The number of registered cases is 40,573, 910 people died, 3,497 people recovered.

In 2003, at least 694 cases of bird flu infection in humans have been registered all over the world, most of them were in close contact with infected birds.