10:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Another outbreak of bird flu registered in China

Another outbreak of bird flu H5N6 was registered in Sichuan province of China. Izvestia media outlet reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture of the PRC.

The outbreak of highly pathogenic influenza occurred on one of the farms in Xichong county. At least 1,840 out of 2,497 birds living on the farm got infected and died.

Local authorities take measures to prevent spread of the virus.

Recall, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was also registered on February 2 in the Chinese province of Hunan, which borders the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of coronavirus, in the south.

At present, 2019-nCoV coronavirus epidemic is raging in China. The number of registered cases is 40,573, 910 people died, 3,497 people recovered.

In 2003, at least 694 cases of bird flu infection in humans have been registered all over the world, most of them were in close contact with infected birds.
link: https://24.kg/english/143218/
views: 83
Print
Related
Bird flu outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstan bans import of poultry meat, eggs from Kazakhstan
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
10:06
Elections 2020: Migrants will vote if registered with Consular Department Elections 2020: Migrants will vote if registered with C...
09:48
Smuggled perfumes for 1 million soms seized in Osh region
09:33
Another outbreak of bird flu registered in China
09:20
Damage from economic crimes amounts to 6.7 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
09:15
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev: Chui region should become development leader
10 February, Monday
18:03
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
17:42
Coal exploration company stops work in Alai due to discontent of residents
17:34
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
16:54
Wounded snow leopard Zhaabars goes blind in both eyes
16:32
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan