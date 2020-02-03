Bird flu outbreak registered in China

An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been registered in the Chinese province of Hunan, which borders the Hubei province — the epicenter of an outbreak of coronavirus — in the south. RIA Novosti reported.

According to the media outlet, the incident occurred at one of the farms in Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city. There were 7,850 domestic birds at the enterprise where broiler chickens are raised, and 4,500 of them were infected and died.

Local authorities took measures to prevent spread of the infection. More than 17,800 birds have been killed.

No cases of human infection have been reported.