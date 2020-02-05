Almazbek Atambayev refuses to get acquainted with Koi-Tash events materials

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused to study criminal case files on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

Almazbek Atambayev does not participate in investigative actions, in face-to-face interrogations and considers all charges against him as illegal. Lawyers of the former head of state have studied 46 out of 80 available volumes.

Atambayev is charged with eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: «Organization of mass riots», «Attempted murder», «Organization of murder», «Murder», «Hostage taking», «Illegal trafficking in arms», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Obstruction of investigation.»