10:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev refuses to get acquainted with Koi-Tash events materials

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused to study criminal case files on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

Almazbek Atambayev does not participate in investigative actions, in face-to-face interrogations and considers all charges against him as illegal. Lawyers of the former head of state have studied 46 out of 80 available volumes.

Atambayev is charged with eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: «Organization of mass riots», «Attempted murder», «Organization of murder», «Murder», «Hostage taking», «Illegal trafficking in arms», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Obstruction of investigation.»
link: https://24.kg/english/142635/
views: 72
Print
Related
Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case: Former president’s children and wife allowed to visit him
Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts
Atambayev’s case. Channel 7 taken away from ex-president
Atambayev’s case. Military Prosecutor's Office lifts attachment of some property
President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver
Meerbek Miskenbaev placed in pretrial detention center until February 2020
Son and wife of ex-president Atambayev visit him in pretrial detention center
Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summoned for interrogation
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev
Popular
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
5 February, Wednesday
10:36
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
10:31
Repair of Balykchi – Korumdu road: Workers not paid for 8 months
10:13
U.S. visa restrictions: What head of SRS promises to Donald Lu
09:56
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to get acquainted with Koi-Tash events materials
09:30
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Nauru
4 February, Tuesday
20:54
Head of EEC meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek
20:45
U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality