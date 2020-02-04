Nationwide environmental monitoring network to be created in Kyrgyzstan

A nationwide network of environmental monitoring will be created in Kyrgyzstan. Natalya Slepchenko, Head of the Institute of Environmental Solutions Public Foundation announced at presentation.

She recalled that over the past 100 days Bishkek has been in the top 10 most polluted cities 57 times in the world ranking of AirVisual air quality index.

Natalya Slepchenko added that at the same time there is practically no information about the situation in other cities of the country.

«We decided to create a public monitoring network throughout the country. In partnership with AirVisual, we will install monitors in 11 cities and towns, in particular in Kant, Kara-Balta, Cholpon-Ata. The data from them will be displayed on the world map that will allow including them in the annual world report,» she said.

In addition, the foundation will also monitor surface water quality. There is equipment for analysis on 18 indicators.

«Based on monitoring, we will provide semi-annual and annual reports on surface water quality,» Natalya Slepchenko said.

In addition, the foundation’s priority is monitoring the quality of drinking water, noise pollution and regular measurements of radiation pollution.

«As a result, we plan to create a single environmental map, which will display all the data online. They will be available to all interested parties: the population, state and non-governmental organizations,» the head of the public foundation said.

Natalya Slepchenko added that the main goal of the fund is to develop practical solutions in the field of improvement of environment, their implementation together with the expert environmental community, local and state authorities, as well as all organizations interested in preserving the unique nature of Kyrgyzstan and restoring a favorable environment.

«Our organization is a media, expert, discussion platform that forms the environmental information agenda in Kyrgyzstan. The foundation was created at the end of 2019,» Natalya Slepchenko said.