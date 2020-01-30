17:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March

Payment for travel in the municipal transport of Bishkek will become completely non-cash in March. Press service of the Electronic Ticketing project informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, industrial launch of the project will begin in March. It works in test mode so far, and people can pay for their travel in cash or by bank card.

«So far, cards can be purchased at points of mobile operators Beeline and MegaCom. Municipal Transport Departments will issue the cards to pensioners, and schools — to students. Preparatory work is coming to an end,» the press service noted.

For questions regarding electronic ticketing please call +996312582000.

In May 2019, the City Hall of the capital signed an agreement on electronic ticketing with BPC AG (Switzerland). The company offered a low transaction price of 0.49 soms, free cards for privileged categories of the population, wide distribution and replenishment of cards through the use of bank cards of partner banks of Kyrgyzstan, low cost of validators, successful experience in implementation of similar projects in other countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/142134/
views: 35
Print
Related
Bishkek City Administration signs e-ticketing agreement
E-ticketing launched in Osh city of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Administration announces tender for e-ticketing
E-ticketing system to be launched in Bishkek by March
Electronic ticketing project planned to begin in 2nd quarter of 2019
Municipal services of Bishkek sabotage e-ticketing
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
30 January, Thursday
17:28
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken dis...
17:07
Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March
16:48
Honda driver hits two pedestrians in Bishkek
16:11
Director of Bishkek branch of CMIF arrested for bribe extortion
14:29
Ecological problems in Bishkek: Cabinet to form emergency response center