Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March

Payment for travel in the municipal transport of Bishkek will become completely non-cash in March. Press service of the Electronic Ticketing project informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, industrial launch of the project will begin in March. It works in test mode so far, and people can pay for their travel in cash or by bank card.

«So far, cards can be purchased at points of mobile operators Beeline and MegaCom. Municipal Transport Departments will issue the cards to pensioners, and schools — to students. Preparatory work is coming to an end,» the press service noted.

For questions regarding electronic ticketing please call +996312582000.

In May 2019, the City Hall of the capital signed an agreement on electronic ticketing with BPC AG (Switzerland). The company offered a low transaction price of 0.49 soms, free cards for privileged categories of the population, wide distribution and replenishment of cards through the use of bank cards of partner banks of Kyrgyzstan, low cost of validators, successful experience in implementation of similar projects in other countries.