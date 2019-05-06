Bishkek City Administration signs e-ticketing agreement

Bishkek City Administration has signed an e-ticketing agreement. Its press service reported.

The document was signed between the Mayor of the capital and BPC AG company (Switzerland), which won a tender.

The company will provide the necessary equipment for an automated fare collection system in public transport, install and commission it, and will maintain and repair the system for five years from the time of its commissioning.

The company must carry out all the work within 10 months.

BPC AG offered a low transaction price of 0.49 som, free cards for welfare beneficiaries, wide distribution and replenishment of cards through bank cards of partner banks of Kyrgyzstan, low cost of validators, successful experience in implementing similar projects in other countries.

The private investor, partner BPC AG will fully finance the system and assume the costs of operation. Upon expiration of the set contract period, the system will become municipal property.

Recall, the Bishkek City Administration announced a tender for «Electronic Ticketing» project on January 11, 2019. It is planned to implement it on the basis of public-private partnership.