18:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lawyer tells about withdrawal of material claims to 24.kg news agency

Hearing of the case on lawsuit of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk and journalist Ali Toktakunov — continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chaired the trial.

The judge notified participants of the hearing that on January 27, 2020, the plaintiffs filed a petition with the court, which provides for a partial withdrawal of claims to 24.kg news agency.

Tatyana Karyzhinskaya, lawyer of the Matraimovs, explained to the court that the editorial staff published an article stating that the news agency has no evidence to confirm the heading «Smuggling schemes lead to the Raiym Matraimov’s clan. Journalistic investigation.» She noted that the lawsuit was partially withdrawn. The principals withdrew only material claims.

The court accepted the plaintiffs’ withdrawal of material claims in the amount of 15 million soms to 24.kg news agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/142016/
views: 64
Print
Related
Ex-president about lawsuits against media: I was wrong
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
29 January, Wednesday
18:06
Erkin Checheibaev dismissed from post of Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev dismissed from post of Deputy Minist...
18:00
Lawyer tells about withdrawal of material claims to 24.kg news agency
17:43
Minibus driver knocks down and kills elderly woman in Bishkek
17:39
Kairat Osmonaliev to be held accountable for knowingly false information
17:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names priority areas of cooperation with Sweden