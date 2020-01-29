Lawyer tells about withdrawal of material claims to 24.kg news agency

Hearing of the case on lawsuit of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk and journalist Ali Toktakunov — continues in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chaired the trial.

The judge notified participants of the hearing that on January 27, 2020, the plaintiffs filed a petition with the court, which provides for a partial withdrawal of claims to 24.kg news agency.

Tatyana Karyzhinskaya, lawyer of the Matraimovs, explained to the court that the editorial staff published an article stating that the news agency has no evidence to confirm the heading «Smuggling schemes lead to the Raiym Matraimov’s clan. Journalistic investigation.» She noted that the lawsuit was partially withdrawn. The principals withdrew only material claims.

The court accepted the plaintiffs’ withdrawal of material claims in the amount of 15 million soms to 24.kg news agency.