Ex-president about lawsuits against media: I was wrong

The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, in an interview with April TV channel, admitted that he was wrong when filed multi-million lawsuits against journalists and the head of Adilet Legal Clinic, Cholpon Dzhakupova.

According to him, as president, he was probably wrong and succumbed to emotions.

«But I am a man, and God forbid someone to experience this. I will say openly, today I understand that it was necessary, probably, to sue only those who thought out this slander, distributed it at press conferences. My wife ... She could sleep only being on a drip for six months. For half a year, a person who is next to you on the same bed falls asleep only being on a drip. I succumbed to emotions, God forbid anyone to experience it,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

I succumbed to emotions, there was such a situation at home. I got used to any dirt, but my spouse was not accustomed to it. It was said that there almost her jewelry and diamonds were there.

Almazbek Atambayev

He added that today the lawsuits against the media turned into a weapon in order to «silence those who write the truth.»

«Although at that time, Azattyk and Zanoza spread this slander. Although, maybe, they also believed in it. Regarding Zanoza, Cholpon Dzhakupova, I was probably wrong. I shouldn’t succumb to emotions. But I am a man,» said Almazbek Atambayev.
