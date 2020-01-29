Cholpon Dzhakupova about threats caused by attempts to take control of NGOs

Attempts to take control of NGOs continue in Kyrgyzstan. Head of Adilet Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova stated today at a round table on discussion of a bill, which obliges non-governmental organizations to report on sources of their financing.

According to her, in August 2019, the Ministry of Economy has already proposed a similar initiative. Officials proposed to extend the effect of the Law on Inspections of Business Entities to non-profit centers.

«Our lawyers have managed to justify that such ideas disproportionately limit the right to freedom of association and other fundamental human rights. The ministry withdrew its amendments. The deputies voice similar initiatives now. The bill proposed by Baktybek Raiymkulov does not meet the requirements of the Constitution regarding the grounds and limits for restricting human rights to freedom of association. He proposes introduction of overlapping rules on NGO reporting. Obvious discrimination is observed, because additional requirements — to report on sources of financing, salaries, staff — are imposed on three types of NGOs only,» Cholpon Dzhakupova said.

According to her, the bill also contains a norm to indicate the program activities of NGOs and post reports on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

«This is a very dangerous trend. It can lead to defamation and harassment, as well as violence. Unfortunately, there are many marginalized groups in our society that are extremely aggressive towards certain social groups or international associations. If, for example, the Ministry of Justice’s website says that an organization is protecting the rights of LGBT communities, this information can be used,» Cholpon Dzhakupova said.

Representatives of Kyrk Choro movement also demand from NGOs to report on their donors.

Human rights activists stressed that in democratic countries, the requirement to publish reports can be set only for those NGOs that additionally acquired the status of a charitable or socially useful organizations.

Recall, the Parliament rejected the bill on foreign agents in the third reading in 2016.