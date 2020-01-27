Lowest subsistence rate registered in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Highest subsistence rate was registered in Jalal-Abad region, the lowest — in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The National Statistical Committee of the country provided such data.

An average subsistence rate in 2019 per capita amounted to 4,806.32 soms. Compared to 2018, it grew by 0.3 percent.

Structure of the subsistence rate was developed and approved individually for each sociodemographic group of the population. The share of food products (on average for the population) is 65 percent, non-food — 16 percent, services — 17 percent, taxes — 2 percent.

Composition of the food basket of the subsistence minimum contains 32 products, consumption standards of which are developed individually for each sociodemographic group of the population.

An average energy value of the food basket is 2,101 kcal, and its chemical composition contains 73 grams of protein and 71 grams of fat.

According to operational data posted on the official websites of the statistical services of the CIS countries, the highest rate of the subsistence minimum was registered in Russia. The figure there was $ 170. It was the lowest in Kyrgyzstan — $ 68.