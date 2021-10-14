Minimum subsistence level grows by 22 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Minimum subsistence level increased by 22 percent in the third quarter of 2021. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to the results of nine months of this year, the minimum subsistence level amounted to 6,382.69 soms. The growth was registered in all regions of the republic. The highest subsistence level is in Jalal-Abad region — 6,767.32 soms, and the lowest is in Talas — 5,850.11 soms.

For the working-age population, the minimum subsistence level is 7,176.05 soms, pensioners — 5,683.09 soms and children — 5,368.77 soms.