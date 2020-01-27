Kyrgyz businessmen invited to roadshow in Moscow (Russia)

Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan have an opportunity to expand the circle of partners from Russia at the investment roadshow in Moscow. The Chamber of Commerce reported.

The forum will be held as part of the beginning of the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. It will tell entrepreneurs about investment opportunities of the country, conditions for doing business for investors and investment projects for their further implementation together with the Russian side in Kyrgyzstan.

«The platform will open up wide opportunities for dialogue between Kyrgyz and Russian entrepreneurs, as well as discussion of the most important issues related to business development,» the statement says.